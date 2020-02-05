wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Holding Continental Legends Signing Before Dynamite, Highlights From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling, Charlotte Flair’s Best Moments In India
February 5, 2020
– AEW has announced that there will be a free ‘Continental Legends’ signing before tonight’s episode of Dynamite in Huntsville, Alabama. The first 100 fans in line will get to meet Arn Anderson, Austin Idol and Missy Hyatt.
The Stars of Continental & Southeastern Wrestling will be doing a special FREE Meet & Greet on Wednesday!
The first 100 fans are to line up at the Main Arena Entrance adjacent to Box Office off Monroe St SW.
There will be a separate line for the M&G
Start time: 5:30pm pic.twitter.com/gtCmIqzB2z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 3, 2020
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:
– WWE Now has posted a new video showcasing Charlotte Flair’s best moments in India.
