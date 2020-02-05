wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Holding Continental Legends Signing Before Dynamite, Highlights From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling, Charlotte Flair’s Best Moments In India

February 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW TNT AEW Dynamite

– AEW has announced that there will be a free ‘Continental Legends’ signing before tonight’s episode of Dynamite in Huntsville, Alabama. The first 100 fans in line will get to meet Arn Anderson, Austin Idol and Missy Hyatt.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:

– WWE Now has posted a new video showcasing Charlotte Flair’s best moments in India.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Charlotte Flair, Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading