Various News: AEW Holding Continental Legends Signing Before Dynamite, Highlights From Last Night’s Impact Wrestling, Charlotte Flair’s Best Moments In India

– AEW has announced that there will be a free ‘Continental Legends’ signing before tonight’s episode of Dynamite in Huntsville, Alabama. The first 100 fans in line will get to meet Arn Anderson, Austin Idol and Missy Hyatt.

Start time: 5:30pm pic.twitter.com/gtCmIqzB2z

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 3, 2020