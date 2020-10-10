wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Hypes ‘All Titles On The Line’ For AEW Dynamite, Chad Gable Praises Heavy Machinery, WWE Asks Which Brand Had The Better Draft

October 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

– AEW is hyping up their one-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, which will feature every title in the company on the line for the first time ever on the program. The FTW title isn’t up for grabs, but it’s been established that title is not recognized by AEW. Here’s the updated card:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer
* AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Big Swole
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Best Friends
* AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
* Miro & Kip Sabian vs. TBD

– Chad Gable praised Heavy Machinery after the team were split up in the 2020 WWE Draft. Tucker was moved to RAW while Otis will be on Smackdown.

He wrote: “Two of the very best human beings I have the privilege of calling my friends. Everything comes back around. Trust me on this one.

– WWE asked fans on Instagram which brand had the better first night of the Draft.

