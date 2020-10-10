Various News: AEW Hypes ‘All Titles On The Line’ For AEW Dynamite, Chad Gable Praises Heavy Machinery, WWE Asks Which Brand Had The Better Draft

– AEW is hyping up their one-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, which will feature every title in the company on the line for the first time ever on the program. The FTW title isn’t up for grabs, but it’s been established that title is not recognized by AEW. Here’s the updated card:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer

* AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Big Swole

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Best Friends

* AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* Miro & Kip Sabian vs. TBD

For the first time ever on #AEWDynamite, all the AEW championships are on the line on this special one year anniversary episode of Dynamite! Tickets are available NOW via the link ➡️ https://t.co/XW14byCGY2 WATCH Dynamite LIVE this Wednesday on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/n3hHgmvV9K — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 10, 2020

– Chad Gable praised Heavy Machinery after the team were split up in the 2020 WWE Draft. Tucker was moved to RAW while Otis will be on Smackdown.

He wrote: “Two of the very best human beings I have the privilege of calling my friends. Everything comes back around. Trust me on this one.”

