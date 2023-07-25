– Ringside Collectibles released the full video of the Jazwares AEW panel featuring Jeremy Padawer, AEW’s Danhausen, and Sting.

– As noted, Impact Wrestling is returning to Chicago for Chicago Heat TV tapings on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 at Cicero Stadium. The following pre-show and post-show meet and greet sessions have been announced:

Don't miss your chance to meet all your favorite IMPACT stars at #ChicagoHeat on July 28 & 29!

Get tickets and join us in Chicago ⬇️

Day One: https://t.co/4px3P6WJkl

Day Two: https://t.co/BXqZOF6srn#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/L48MvUbVOS

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2023