Various News: AEW Jazwares Panel From SDCC With Danhausen & Sting, Impact Wrestling Announces Chicago Heat Meet & Greet Sessions
July 25, 2023
– Ringside Collectibles released the full video of the Jazwares AEW panel featuring Jeremy Padawer, AEW’s Danhausen, and Sting.
– As noted, Impact Wrestling is returning to Chicago for Chicago Heat TV tapings on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 at Cicero Stadium. The following pre-show and post-show meet and greet sessions have been announced:
Don't miss your chance to meet all your favorite IMPACT stars at #ChicagoHeat on July 28 & 29!
Get tickets and join us in Chicago ⬇️
Day One: https://t.co/4px3P6WJkl
Day Two: https://t.co/BXqZOF6srn#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/L48MvUbVOS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2023
