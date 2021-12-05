wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Names Cody Rhodes As Wrestler of the Week, Top Ten Moments From WWE Smackdown, Matt Hardy Celebrates His Youngest Son’s Birthday

December 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes AEW Dynamite

– In a post on Twitter, AEW named Cody Rhodes as the company’s wrestler of the week. Rhodes defeated Andrade el Idolo on Dynamite after going through a flaming table.

– Matt Hardy wished his youngest son Bartie a happy second birthday.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

