Various News: AEW Names Cody Rhodes As Wrestler of the Week, Top Ten Moments From WWE Smackdown, Matt Hardy Celebrates His Youngest Son’s Birthday

– In a post on Twitter, AEW named Cody Rhodes as the company’s wrestler of the week. Rhodes defeated Andrade el Idolo on Dynamite after going through a flaming table.

Through the fire and the flames, @CodyRhodes stood tall and earned the right to be #WrestlerOftheWeek pic.twitter.com/KAIiFLHVQn — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 4, 2021

– Matt Hardy wished his youngest son Bartie a happy second birthday.

Happy 2nd Birthday to the youngest of the #BabyHardyBoyz & my baby boy, Bartie. I am so proud of you & love you so much. Every day I spend with you is a treasure. @BartieKitHardy @RebyHardy pic.twitter.com/k4pIijOBqW — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 4, 2021

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.