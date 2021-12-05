wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Names Cody Rhodes As Wrestler of the Week, Top Ten Moments From WWE Smackdown, Matt Hardy Celebrates His Youngest Son’s Birthday
– In a post on Twitter, AEW named Cody Rhodes as the company’s wrestler of the week. Rhodes defeated Andrade el Idolo on Dynamite after going through a flaming table.
Through the fire and the flames, @CodyRhodes stood tall and earned the right to be #WrestlerOftheWeek pic.twitter.com/KAIiFLHVQn
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 4, 2021
– Matt Hardy wished his youngest son Bartie a happy second birthday.
Happy 2nd Birthday to the youngest of the #BabyHardyBoyz & my baby boy, Bartie. I am so proud of you & love you so much. Every day I spend with you is a treasure. @BartieKitHardy @RebyHardy pic.twitter.com/k4pIijOBqW
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 4, 2021
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Criticism Of AEW Signing Too Many Wrestlers, How It Could Potentially Backfire On Tony Khan
- WWE Reportedly Discontinuing Blu-Ray & DVDs In US & Canada Next Year
- Bryan Danielson On WWE Overreacting When AEW Started, Potentially Forming Faction In AEW
- Note On WWE’s Plans For Rebranding Elias, Nixed Randy Savage-Style Gimmick