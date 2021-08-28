wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Rampage Highlights for This Week, Giannis Antetokounmpo at Rampage, Impact Wrestling Highlights & Top 5 Impact Moments

August 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CM Punk Christian Cage AEW

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage. The videos include AEW GM Tony Khan presenting an AEW World title belt to NBA Finals MVP Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo before the show. You can view those AEW Rampage clips below:



– Additionally, some photos and clips were also posted of NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo interacting with talent backstage this week at AEW Dynamite:

– Impact Wrestling released the following highlights for this week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV:

Impact Wrestling also released these new Top 5 Moments videos, including the Top 5 Christian Cage Moments and The Top 5 Most Romantic Moments:


