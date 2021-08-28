wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Rampage Highlights for This Week, Giannis Antetokounmpo at Rampage, Impact Wrestling Highlights & Top 5 Impact Moments
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage. The videos include AEW GM Tony Khan presenting an AEW World title belt to NBA Finals MVP Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo before the show. You can view those AEW Rampage clips below:
Prior to last night's #AEWRampage, #AEW GM @TonyKhan presented an #AEW World Championship Belt to Finals MVP @Giannis_An34 of the @NBA Champion Milwaukee @Bucks #AEWRampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/dFhOkfFoHg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021
– Additionally, some photos and clips were also posted of NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo interacting with talent backstage this week at AEW Dynamite:
Chris Jericho x Giannis x Sting. What a photo. pic.twitter.com/JpNO7d5wn9
— Cinnabod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) August 26, 2021
in Milwaukee, all we do is get chips @Giannis_An34 👀 pic.twitter.com/djoZOi4pky
— Austin Gunn (@theaustingunn) August 26, 2021
– Impact Wrestling released the following highlights for this week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV:
Impact Wrestling also released these new Top 5 Moments videos, including the Top 5 Christian Cage Moments and The Top 5 Most Romantic Moments:
