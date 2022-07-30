wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Rampage Video Highlights, Alex Shelley on Impact Video Tribute, Impact Wrestling Video Highlights

July 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lee Moriarty Stokely Hathaway AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Rampage:




– Wrestler Alex Shelley posted a tweet on the tribute video made for him on this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. As noted, the tribute featured footage of Johnny Gargano.

Alex Shelley wrote, “Honestly, I am so happy I made the decision to come back to wrestling a year ago. I almost lost myself. Thank you, @IMPACTWRESTLING. And thank you, Search and Destroy, Kushi, everyone I have helped train as a part of the Art Collective, and @JohnnyGargano. First to believe in me.”

– You can also check out that tribute video and more video highlights from this week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV below:


More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Rampage, Alex Shelley, Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading