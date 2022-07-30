Various News: AEW Rampage Video Highlights, Alex Shelley on Impact Video Tribute, Impact Wrestling Video Highlights

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Rampage:









– Wrestler Alex Shelley posted a tweet on the tribute video made for him on this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. As noted, the tribute featured footage of Johnny Gargano.

Alex Shelley wrote, “Honestly, I am so happy I made the decision to come back to wrestling a year ago. I almost lost myself. Thank you, @IMPACTWRESTLING. And thank you, Search and Destroy, Kushi, everyone I have helped train as a part of the Art Collective, and @JohnnyGargano. First to believe in me.”

– You can also check out that tribute video and more video highlights from this week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV below:

.@JohnnyGargano, KUSHIDA, @SuperChrisSabin, and more discuss the vast influence @fakekinkade has had on wrestling heading into Shelley’s World Championship match against Josh Alexander on August 12 at #EMERGENCE in Chicago. Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/kGwSci8S90 pic.twitter.com/JB228QJgyT — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 29, 2022



