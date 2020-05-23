Various News: AEW Referees Comment On Tonight’s Stadium Stampede, ROH Posts Hana Kimura Match From G1 Supercard, Will Ospreay Talks About His Best Entrance

– AEW has announced that Aubrey Edwards, Bryce Remsburg, Rick Knox and Paul Turner will all be officiating tonight’s Stadium Stampede match between the Inner Circle and the Elite at Double or Nothing. They’ve also posted a video getting the thoughts of the referees.

SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE

We hear from referees that will be in charge of the chaos that will be the first-ever Stadium Stampede Match tonight at Double or Nothing. Order Double or Nothing TONIGHT on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/hC9woJevlR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020

– Following the news that Hana Kimura passed away last night, ROH has shared her match with Stella Grey and Sumie Sakai against Jenny Rose and Oedo Tai from G1 Supercard last year.

– NJPW has posted a new video with Will Ospreay talking about his best entrance in wrestling.