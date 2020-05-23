wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Referees Comment On Tonight’s Stadium Stampede, ROH Posts Hana Kimura Match From G1 Supercard, Will Ospreay Talks About His Best Entrance

May 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double Or Nothing Stadium Stampede

– AEW has announced that Aubrey Edwards, Bryce Remsburg, Rick Knox and Paul Turner will all be officiating tonight’s Stadium Stampede match between the Inner Circle and the Elite at Double or Nothing. They’ve also posted a video getting the thoughts of the referees.

– Following the news that Hana Kimura passed away last night, ROH has shared her match with Stella Grey and Sumie Sakai against Jenny Rose and Oedo Tai from G1 Supercard last year.

– NJPW has posted a new video with Will Ospreay talking about his best entrance in wrestling.

