Various News: AEW Releases Promo For Double or Nothing Rally, Jordynne Grace Shocked People Don’t Know Scott Steiner, Free Triple Threat Match From Title Match Wrestling

January 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
aew all elite wrestling

– AEW has released a promo that hypes up tonight’s Double or Nothing rally at 5 PM at Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field.

– Jordynne Grace posted a photo of herself with Scott Steiner on Twitter, then was shocked that some fans didn’t know who he was. You can see her posts below.

– Title Match Wrestling has released a free match between Zelina Vega, Jillian Hall and Katie Lea Burchill, with Candice Michellle as the guest referee. It happened on September 21, 2013 at the Women of Warriors “Wrestling Spectacular 2” event in Edison, NJ.

