Various News: AEW Releases Promo For Double or Nothing Rally, Jordynne Grace Shocked People Don’t Know Scott Steiner, Free Triple Threat Match From Title Match Wrestling

– AEW has released a promo that hypes up tonight’s Double or Nothing rally at 5 PM at Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field.

The preparations for today's #AEW #DoubleOrNothing Rally have begun. Join us LIVE In Jacksonville or watch along at home!

– Jordynne Grace posted a photo of herself with Scott Steiner on Twitter, then was shocked that some fans didn’t know who he was. You can see her posts below.

I've lost faith in wrestling Twitter after learning so many of y'all don't know who SCOTT STEINER is

"Thick Mama Pump aka Jordynne Grace"

Omg… I'm deleting this app

– Title Match Wrestling has released a free match between Zelina Vega, Jillian Hall and Katie Lea Burchill, with Candice Michellle as the guest referee. It happened on September 21, 2013 at the Women of Warriors “Wrestling Spectacular 2” event in Edison, NJ.