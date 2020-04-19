wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Selling New Bubbly Bunch T-Shirt, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, ROH Looks At Dream Matches
– After the appearance of ‘The Bubbly Bunch’ on Dynamite this past Wednesday, AEW is now selling a shirt based on the segment.
– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. You can find our full report here.
– ROH has a new article looking at the top five dream matches that could happen when the promotion begins running shows again. You can find that story here. They include:
1. Rush vs. Jay Lethal
2. Dragon Lee vs. Flip Gordon
3. Dalton Castle vs. Jeff Cobb
4. PCO vs. Vincent
5. Brody King vs. Dan Maff
