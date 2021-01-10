wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Stars Give Food and Clothes To Homeless, Adam Pearce Again Comments On Match With Roman Reigns, ROH Posts Another Brodie Lee Match
– AEW’s Brian Pillman Jr, Red Velvet and Rebel all gave out food and clothes to the homeless in Jacksonville earlier today.
Pillman wrote: “I spent the day with 2 of my favorite @AEW stars @RebelTanea and @Thee_Red_Velvet handing out food and clothes to the homeless of Jacksonville with the Love-Alive charity! For the city that has allowed us to have a career in wrestling I think it’s the LEAST we could do!!!”
Rebel replied: “Well aren’t yew sweet.”
I spent the day with 2 of my favorite @AEW stars @RebelTanea and @Thee_Red_Velvet handing out food and clothes to the homeless of Jacksonville with the Love-Alive charity! For the city that has allowed us to have a career in wrestling I think it's the LEAST we could do!!! ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/CdxbjIdAE2
— Brian Pillman (@FlyinBrianJr) January 10, 2021
Well aren’t yew sweet https://t.co/ve1bofiyes
— REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) January 10, 2021
– ROH has shared a new match in honor of Brodie Lee, this time being his match with Jerry Lynn from the old HDNet days.
– WWE posted a photo gallery of Adam Pearce facing Adam Cole on the independent scene after Pearce became the #1 contender to the Universal title.
He wrote in response: “I enjoyed my two decade ride; I honestly loved it. And at the end, I was ready and happy to ride off into the sunset. The “Head of the Table” put the keys back in my hand and forced me to take the wheel. And so, we ride again…”
I enjoyed my two decade ride; I honestly loved it. And at the end, I was ready and happy to ride off into the sunset. The “Head of the Table” put the keys back in my hand and forced me to take the wheel. And so, we ride again… https://t.co/0SdPH3VIN4
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On WWE Changing Marijuana Policy In 2008, Wrestlers Using Marijuana, How RAW Roulette Came About
- Steve Austin On Why He Didn’t Like Royal Rumbles, Potentially Having Rock on Broken Skull Sessions
- Jay White Rumored To Have Support From WWE Talent
- Note On Rumored Backstage Heat Between Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle