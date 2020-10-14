wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Stars Play Among Us, Sabu Booked for GCW’s The Last Resort, First Match Set for So Much Fun
– Evil Uno released a new Let’s Play video on his YouTube channel featuring him and other AEW talents playing Among Us. Uno plays the game with AEW broadcaster Excalibur, Miro, Colt Cabana, and Nyla Rose. You can check out that let’s play video here:
– ECW legend Sabu has been booked for the upcoming GCW The Last Resort event. He will face Justice for the upcoming card, which is scheduled for October 17 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California. You can view the Sabua nnouncement below.
*10/17 CALI UPDATE*
Just Added
First Time Ever
SABU
vs
JUSTICE
Plus:
JANELA vs AJ
RSP vs BLAKE
ATTICUS vs SHLAK
The return of JUICY
more TBA
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/9GSPL47Oel
10/17 – 4PM PST
Oak Canyon Park
Silverado CA pic.twitter.com/mWJ0pus0y4
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 14, 2020
– Also announced by GCW, Ironbeat will face the Ugly Ducklings at So Much Fun. The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 8 at the Carousel Room at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
*GCW 11/8 Update!*
First Match Signed:
IRONBEAST
vs
UGLY DUCKLINGS
Get Tix:https://t.co/RhYNI5ru7f
Streaming LIVE on IWTV!
GCW
So Much Fun
Sun 11/8 – 5pm
Carousel Room @ The Showboat pic.twitter.com/z7Qs3xbCnA
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Christian Reveals His Thoughts On Ali As Leader Of RETRIBUTION, How Randy Orton Continues To Impress Him
- Ivelisse Confirms She Has Signed With AEW, Addresses Rumors of Heat With Thunder Rosa
- Backstage Rumor on Remaining ‘Undrafted’ Free Agents Andrade & Mickie James (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Kevin Owens Shares Screenshot of Text Exchange With Sami Zayn Following Raw