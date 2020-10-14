Various News: AEW Stars Play Among Us, Sabu Booked for GCW’s The Last Resort, First Match Set for So Much Fun

– Evil Uno released a new Let’s Play video on his YouTube channel featuring him and other AEW talents playing Among Us. Uno plays the game with AEW broadcaster Excalibur, Miro, Colt Cabana, and Nyla Rose. You can check out that let’s play video here:

– ECW legend Sabu has been booked for the upcoming GCW The Last Resort event. He will face Justice for the upcoming card, which is scheduled for October 17 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California. You can view the Sabua nnouncement below.

*10/17 CALI UPDATE* Just Added First Time Ever SABU

vs

JUSTICE Plus:

JANELA vs AJ

RSP vs BLAKE

ATTICUS vs SHLAK

The return of JUICY

more TBA Tix:https://t.co/D0H5DQywvt Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/9GSPL47Oel 10/17 – 4PM PST

Oak Canyon Park

Silverado CA pic.twitter.com/mWJ0pus0y4 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 14, 2020

– Also announced by GCW, Ironbeat will face the Ugly Ducklings at So Much Fun. The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 8 at the Carousel Room at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey.