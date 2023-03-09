wrestling / News
Various News: AEW to Make San Diego Debut on May 31, Beth Phoenix Chats With Gerald Brisco & JBL
March 9, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW has announced that the company will be making its San Diego debut on May 31 with the fallout from Double or Nothing 2023. The event will feature TV tapings for a live edition of Dynamite and taping of Rampge at the Viejas Arena.
Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, March 17 at 10:00 am PST.
– Beth Phoenix was the latest guest on this week’s edition of Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw: