Various News: AEW Unrestricted Looks Back at WrestleDream, Renee Paquette Interviews Billie Starkz, NJPW Academy Showcase
– Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington relive WrestleDream on the latest AEW Unrestricted:
The inaugural Wrestledream is in the history books, and Ref Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington relive some of their favorite moments and matches! They discuss the debut of Adam Copeland, his reunion with Christian Cage, and the crowd’s incredible reaction. They breakdown the dream match that was Bryan Danielson and Zach Sabre Jr., and why it was the perfect match to represent Wrestledream. They talk about Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page, and the incredible growth of Julia Hart! They also have stories about Sammy Guevara, Orange Cassidy, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho! And they reveal what inspired this tribute to the late, great Antonio Inoki, and what it was like to have the Inoki family in attendance!
– Renee Paquette interviewed Billie Starkz for Wrestling Revolver:
– NJPW released its full NJPW Academy Summer 2023 Showcase event, which you can view below:
