wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Unrivaled Series 3 Revealed, GCW Announces Lucky 13 vs. Shane Mercer for NGI
– The AEW Unrivaled Collection Series 3 has been fully unveiled, courtesy of WrestleBoxUK and Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. AEW Unrivaled Series 3 will feature the following wrestlers in figure form:
* The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)
* Darby Allin (Standard version and 1 of 500 Rare Version)
* Orange Cassidy
* Riho (Standard and 1 of 1000 Chase Edition)
* The Bastard Pac
.@AEW Unrivaled Collection Series 3 by @Jazwares, thanks to @WrestleBoxUK:
• @youngbucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)
• @DarbyAllin (Standard & 1 of 500 Rare Edition)
• @orangecassidy
• @riho_gtmv (Standard & 1 of 1000 Chase Edition)
• @BASTARDPAC#Scratchthatfigureitch pic.twitter.com/dXUt7FQltU
— The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) November 1, 2020
– GCW has announced Lucky 13 will face Shane Mercer in a Bundles & Barbed Wire match for the Nick Gage Invitational opening around. You can view that announcement below. The card is scheduled for November 17 at The Sandlot at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It will be streamed live on FITE TV.
*NGI 5 UPDATE!*
Just Announced:
Opening Round Match
*Bundles & Barbed Wire*
LUCKY 13
vs
SHANE MERCER
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/MnIfqqc6LN
Sat 11/7 – 1PM
The Sandlot @ The Showboat
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tJFQLlUTke
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Shawn Michaels Incident At Syracuse Bar In 1995, Backstage Response In WWE
- Chris Jericho on the Key Difference Between WWE and AEW Operations, Why He Won’t Go Anywhere Else Again
- Jey Uso On How Much Of His and Roman Reigns’ Promos Are Scripted, Doesn’t Like ThunderDome’s Piped-In Noise
- Backstage Update on Ronda Rousey Training for In-Ring Return, Husband Travis Browne Also Training for Pro Wrestling