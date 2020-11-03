Various News: AEW Unrivaled Series 3 Revealed, GCW Announces Lucky 13 vs. Shane Mercer for NGI

– The AEW Unrivaled Collection Series 3 has been fully unveiled, courtesy of WrestleBoxUK and Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. AEW Unrivaled Series 3 will feature the following wrestlers in figure form:

* The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

* Darby Allin (Standard version and 1 of 500 Rare Version)

* Orange Cassidy

* Riho (Standard and 1 of 1000 Chase Edition)

* The Bastard Pac

– GCW has announced Lucky 13 will face Shane Mercer in a Bundles & Barbed Wire match for the Nick Gage Invitational opening around. You can view that announcement below. The card is scheduled for November 17 at The Sandlot at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It will be streamed live on FITE TV.