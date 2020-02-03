Various News: AEW Volunteers Best Friends For Next Rick and Morty Commercial, WWE Stock Opens At Over 48, Top Impact Moves of January

– Pringles aired a commercial last night that featured Rick and Morty trapped inside a Pringles commercial. AEW, who previously promoted the series on an episode of Dynamite, said Pringles could use Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent) and Orange Cassidy the next time they needed the characters.

AEW wrote: “Hey @Pringles! We’ve got you covered for your next #SuperBowl commercial Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday on @tntdrama 8e/7c”

– WWE stock opened at $48.96 per share.

– Impact Wrestling has posted a new video looking at the top moves of January.