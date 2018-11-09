wrestling / News
Various News: Air Date Official For Titan Games, Jeff Jarrett Challenged By Soccer Player, Ric Flair Makes Entrance For ESPN
– The Rock has announced that his show Titan Games will officially debut on January 3. He wrote:
It’s official/
JANUARY 3rd our @nbctitangames debuts.
This passion project’s been quite the journey to produce & help create.
Gratifying to see these women & men push themselves beyond their limits.
They won. They lost. They’re Titans. @NBC @SevenBucksProd @ASmithCoProd pic.twitter.com/NfJ9TxTmvQ
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 9, 2018
– Jeff Jarrett was recently challenged by soccer player Jimmy Bullard in an interview.
"I'll finish him with an elbow drop!"@JimmyBullard has called out WWE Hall of Famer @RealJeffJarrett 🙀pic.twitter.com/nmchss8h8s
— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) November 9, 2018
Jarrett replied:
Book. The. Match.
At your stadium! #GuitarShotForBullard@TranmereRovers @MrLeeMcAteer @GFWWrestling @SkySports @MirrorSport @DailyMirror @DailyStar_Sport https://t.co/H9tTR0rx0m
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) November 9, 2018
– Ric Flair appeared for ESPN’s First Take in Phoenix. You can see his entrance below.
That drip though @RicFlairNatrBoy? 💧 pic.twitter.com/sXRQ6tpi6E
— First Take (@FirstTake) November 9, 2018