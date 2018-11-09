Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Air Date Official For Titan Games, Jeff Jarrett Challenged By Soccer Player, Ric Flair Makes Entrance For ESPN

November 9, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Titan Games

– The Rock has announced that his show Titan Games will officially debut on January 3. He wrote:

– Jeff Jarrett was recently challenged by soccer player Jimmy Bullard in an interview.

Jarrett replied:

– Ric Flair appeared for ESPN’s First Take in Phoenix. You can see his entrance below.

