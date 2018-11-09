Various News: Air Date Official For Titan Games, Jeff Jarrett Challenged By Soccer Player, Ric Flair Makes Entrance For ESPN

– The Rock has announced that his show Titan Games will officially debut on January 3. He wrote:

It’s official/

JANUARY 3rd our @nbctitangames debuts.

This passion project’s been quite the journey to produce & help create.

Gratifying to see these women & men push themselves beyond their limits.

They won. They lost. They’re Titans. @NBC @SevenBucksProd @ASmithCoProd pic.twitter.com/NfJ9TxTmvQ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 9, 2018

– Jeff Jarrett was recently challenged by soccer player Jimmy Bullard in an interview.

"I'll finish him with an elbow drop!"@JimmyBullard has called out WWE Hall of Famer @RealJeffJarrett 🙀pic.twitter.com/nmchss8h8s — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) November 9, 2018

Jarrett replied:

– Ric Flair appeared for ESPN’s First Take in Phoenix. You can see his entrance below.