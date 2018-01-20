Various News: AIW Releases Free Match With Raymond Rowe and Aleister Black, Steve Corino Attending BANG Tapings, Xavier Woods Joining Twitch Gaming Stream

– Raymond Rowe worked his final independent date last night, wrestling for Absolute Intense Wrestling in Cleveland, his hometown. The event, called Death Rowe, featured Rowe losing to Keith Lee in the main event. War Machine, his team with Warbeard Hanson, started training at the Performance Center in Orlando this week. To celebrate Rowe’s time with AIW, the promotion released a free match from August 2016 with Tommy End, who is now Aleister Black in WWE.

– Steve Corino, who works as a trainer for the WWE Performance Center, will be at the !BANG! TV tapings in March 2018. BANG is the promotion owned by Dory Funk Jr and is located in Ocala, Florida. Corino and Funk will work with talents at the Funking COnservatory. You can get more information by calling 352-895-4658.

– Xavier Woods will make a guest appearance for the Twitch launch stream for Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball FighterZ on January 25 at 5 PM ET.