Various News: AJ Lee Shares Story of Encountering Racism, Allure Think Angelina Jolie Should Get WOH Title Shot

July 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AJ Lee had a woman act in a racist manner to her and decided to share the story on social media. The WWE alumna posted to her Twitter account stating that a woman drove by her and shouted to her to “go back where I came from.”

AJ went on to note that “Instead of being angry, I’m just going to sit at my computer and keep writing about strong, brilliant, Latina superheroes. That’d probably really piss her off.”

– Ring of Honor posted a promo backstage at Mass Hysteria with Velvet Sky and Angelina Love being asked by Quinn McKay about their assertion that Love should get a Women of Honor title shot. The two berate McKay and point out that Love pinned Kelly Klein at Best in the World, then tell Klein and Tasha Steelz — who will challenge Klein at Summer Supercard — that they’ll “see you in Toronto.”

