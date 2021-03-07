Various News: AJ Lee Wants Log Cabin From WandaVision, AEW Releases New Music Albums, Sami Callihan Theme Online

– AJ Lee said that she wanted to find a log cabin featured in WandaVision, and asked Zillow about it. Zillow said three words familiar to all fans of the show: “Please stand by.”

ok but how do I find that #WandaVision log cabin on zillow? — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) March 6, 2021

We're on it.. please stand by 😉 — Zillow (@zillow) March 6, 2021

– Impact Wrestling has released the theme music for Sami Callihan online.

Check out @TheSamiCallihan's brand new entrance theme and video! pic.twitter.com/TSSgeDyFVd — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 6, 2021

– AEW has released two new music albums online: 8-Bit Mayhem and We Got This.

🕹️💥ALBUM ALERT!💥🕹️ Now available – AEW Themes: 8-BIT MAYHEM! 17 of your favorite AEW Entrance Themes reimagined in the 8-bit chiptune style for your enjoyment!! Grab it NOW! Bandcamp: https://t.co/G2lZNQkzzW Apple: https://t.co/9RyvrKkUL2 Spotify: https://t.co/393MBmzNXK pic.twitter.com/QVQCYeg1kZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2021