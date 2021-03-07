wrestling / News

Various News: AJ Lee Wants Log Cabin From WandaVision, AEW Releases New Music Albums, Sami Callihan Theme Online

March 6, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AJ Lee

– AJ Lee said that she wanted to find a log cabin featured in WandaVision, and asked Zillow about it. Zillow said three words familiar to all fans of the show: “Please stand by.”

– Impact Wrestling has released the theme music for Sami Callihan online.

AEW has released two new music albums online: 8-Bit Mayhem and We Got This.

