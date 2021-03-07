wrestling / News
Various News: AJ Lee Wants Log Cabin From WandaVision, AEW Releases New Music Albums, Sami Callihan Theme Online
– AJ Lee said that she wanted to find a log cabin featured in WandaVision, and asked Zillow about it. Zillow said three words familiar to all fans of the show: “Please stand by.”
ok but how do I find that #WandaVision log cabin on zillow?
— AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) March 6, 2021
We're on it.. please stand by 😉
— Zillow (@zillow) March 6, 2021
– Impact Wrestling has released the theme music for Sami Callihan online.
Check out @TheSamiCallihan's brand new entrance theme and video! pic.twitter.com/TSSgeDyFVd
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 6, 2021
– AEW has released two new music albums online: 8-Bit Mayhem and We Got This.
🕹️💥ALBUM ALERT!💥🕹️
Now available – AEW Themes: 8-BIT MAYHEM! 17 of your favorite AEW Entrance Themes reimagined in the 8-bit chiptune style for your enjoyment!!
Grab it NOW!
Bandcamp: https://t.co/G2lZNQkzzW
Apple: https://t.co/9RyvrKkUL2
Spotify: https://t.co/393MBmzNXK pic.twitter.com/QVQCYeg1kZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2021
In the spirit of the #AEWWomensTournament, we have released this BRAND NEW AEW Women's Theme Album "WE GOT THIS" ft the theme of @TayConti_ 'Shake Shake'
Get it NOW!
Bandcamp: https://t.co/OuhZP2zzWc
Apple Music: https://t.co/yIM7JKvilP
Spotify: https://t.co/bCshQ1MmHn pic.twitter.com/nEqMGanRox
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2021
