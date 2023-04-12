– Deadline reports that former WWE Superstar AJ Mendez (aka AJ Lee) has joined the cast of the upcoming road trip comedy, Sacramento. The upcoming film stars Kristen Stewart, Michael Angarano, Michael Cera, and Maya Erskine.

Mendez and Iman Karram are set to appear in the film as best friends and ex-pro fighters who help teach the characters Rickey (Angarano) and Glenn (Cera) more about their own relationship. In the film, the free-spirited Rickey and his longtime friend Glenn go on an impromptu road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento, with their past coming into focus, raising questions about their future. Erksine will portray Rickey’s wife, Tallie, and Stewart will portray Glenn’s wife, Rosie.

– The Milwaukee Record published a feature on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, which is being held at the UW-Milwaukee Panter Arena: