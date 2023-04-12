wrestling / News
Various News: AJ Mendez Joins Cast of Sacramento With Kristen Stewart & Michael Cera, The Milwaukee Record Showcases Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– Deadline reports that former WWE Superstar AJ Mendez (aka AJ Lee) has joined the cast of the upcoming road trip comedy, Sacramento. The upcoming film stars Kristen Stewart, Michael Angarano, Michael Cera, and Maya Erskine.
Mendez and Iman Karram are set to appear in the film as best friends and ex-pro fighters who help teach the characters Rickey (Angarano) and Glenn (Cera) more about their own relationship. In the film, the free-spirited Rickey and his longtime friend Glenn go on an impromptu road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento, with their past coming into focus, raising questions about their future. Erksine will portray Rickey’s wife, Tallie, and Stewart will portray Glenn’s wife, Rosie.
– The Milwaukee Record published a feature on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, which is being held at the UW-Milwaukee Panter Arena:
.@AEW Dynamite brings momentum, star power to Milwaukee this week https://t.co/JLAhqljJRK @VANGUARDMKE @UWMPantherArena
— Milwaukee Record (@milwaukeerecord) April 11, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon’s New WWE Contract Reportedly Bound By Code of Conduct Clause
- Audio Reveals Hulk Hogan’s Reaction To His Final WCW Match, Backstage Drama with Vince Russo
- Kevin Nash Wants To “Figure Out What The F—‘s Going On” Between Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar
- Jacy Jayne in Tight Dress, Tiffany Stratton, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos