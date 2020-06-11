wrestling / News
Various News: AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan Are Dueling NASCAR Grand Marshals, WWE Stock Update, GCW Gives Safety Protocols Before Return
– AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan were both the virtual Grand Marshals for NASCAR’s 2020 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 race from Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Virginia. Bryan gave an intro for the race before Styles interrupted him. They argued back and forth and finally gave the call for racers to start their engines. The segment not only promotes the NASCAR race, but tomorrow night’s Intercontinental title match between the two on Smackdown.
The battle for the Intercontinental Championship begins!
(via @NASCARONFOX) pic.twitter.com/6X8oflVABF
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 10, 2020
– WWE stock opened at $45.39 this morning.
– GCW has announced several safety protocols before its return on June 20.
Some additional info regarding seating, precautions, and safety protocols ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/i4BpONyAYQ
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Karrion Kross On If Going to NXT Instead of Raw or Smackdown Was His Choice, Working With Scarlett in NXT
- Randy Orton Discusses What He’d Like To Teach Tommaso Ciampa, How He’s Concerned About The Style NXT Wrestlers Use In The Ring
- Eric Bischoff Addresses His Short-Lived Role as Executive Director of Smackdown, Says His Firing Was Due to His ‘Failure to Adapt’
- Ricochet On Loving His Time in Lucha Underground, Coming On Board, How Frustrating His Departure Was