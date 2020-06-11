wrestling / News

Various News: AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan Are Dueling NASCAR Grand Marshals, WWE Stock Update, GCW Gives Safety Protocols Before Return

June 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Daniel Bryan AJ Styles WWE Smackdown 31417

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan were both the virtual Grand Marshals for NASCAR’s 2020 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 race from Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Virginia. Bryan gave an intro for the race before Styles interrupted him. They argued back and forth and finally gave the call for racers to start their engines. The segment not only promotes the NASCAR race, but tomorrow night’s Intercontinental title match between the two on Smackdown.

– WWE stock opened at $45.39 this morning.

– GCW has announced several safety protocols before its return on June 20.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, GCW, WWE Stock, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading