Various News: AJ Styles Comments On Handicap Match on RAW, Taya Valkyire Says John E Bravo Deserves Award, Joe Hendry Puts ROH On Notice

– As we reported yesterday, AJ Styles will team with The Miz and John Morrison for a handicap match against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on RAW. Styles commented on the match on Twitter.

He wrote: “What do they say about “the fall of Rome?” Oh yeah, it happens after you partner with Sheamus. Hahahahahahhaha. @TheGiantOmos can’t hold me back forever, Drew!!!”

– Pro Wrestling Illustrated asked fans who should get the Manager of the Year award, which is no longer active. Taya Valkyrie said it should be John E. Bravo.

As much as I hate to say it…. @JohnEBravo1st 😜

Nobody has stepped up, showed out and “risked their life” like John E Bravo has in 2020!!! @IMPACTWRESTLING @ScottDAmore https://t.co/pmfJFmIehv — Taya Valkyrie (@TheTayaValkyrie) December 5, 2020

– Joe Hendry posted a new promo on Twitter putting the ROH roster on notice.