wrestling / News

Various News: AJ Styles Comments On Handicap Match on RAW, Taya Valkyire Says John E Bravo Deserves Award, Joe Hendry Puts ROH On Notice

December 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AJ Styles Raw

– As we reported yesterday, AJ Styles will team with The Miz and John Morrison for a handicap match against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on RAW. Styles commented on the match on Twitter.

He wrote: “What do they say about “the fall of Rome?” Oh yeah, it happens after you partner with Sheamus. Hahahahahahhaha. @TheGiantOmos can’t hold me back forever, Drew!!!

– Pro Wrestling Illustrated asked fans who should get the Manager of the Year award, which is no longer active. Taya Valkyrie said it should be John E. Bravo.

– Joe Hendry posted a new promo on Twitter putting the ROH roster on notice.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, Joe Hendry, RAW, Taya Valkyrie, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading