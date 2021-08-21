wrestling / News
Various News: AJ Styles Makes Surprise Talk ‘N Shop Appearance, Ricochet Wins LeftRightLeftRight Title
– AJ Styles made a surprise appearance during a a live Talk ‘N Shop with Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Rocky Romero last night.
@MachineGunKA @The_BigLG @azucarRoc After a year and a half of dealing with the pandemic, I needed a night like this. Thank you, brothers!! And @AJStylesOrg with the surprise appearance! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SFKBcDBY16
— Shahin (@KeihaniS) August 21, 2021
– During the UpUpDownDown Homecoming event, Ricochet defeated Shayna Baszler in the LeftRightLeftRight finals to win the championship. Ricochet beat Tegan Nox in round one while Baszler beat Baron Corbin. The two played Gundam Wing in the finals.
At the same event, Mia Yim defeated Shelton Benjamin to keep the UUDD title.
The time has come for the #LRLRTitle fight!!! 👑 It's @KingRicochet VS @QoSBaszler!! Who will come out a champion?!
👉 https://t.co/PxmL0R325m#UUDDHomecoming is Presented by @PureLifeUS!! #ad pic.twitter.com/f0Jb1QX7Ah
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) August 21, 2021
#ANDNEW @KingRicochet has captured the #LRLRTitle at #UUDDHomecoming!
Congratulations DRIPOCHET!!! pic.twitter.com/NAOnO3i3GL
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) August 21, 2021
The one, only and more importantly real #LRLR champion is @MmmGorgeous https://t.co/eHzMq11I7p
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) August 21, 2021
