Various News: AJ Styles Makes Surprise Talk ‘N Shop Appearance, Ricochet Wins LeftRightLeftRight Title

– AJ Styles made a surprise appearance during a a live Talk ‘N Shop with Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Rocky Romero last night.

@MachineGunKA @The_BigLG @azucarRoc After a year and a half of dealing with the pandemic, I needed a night like this. Thank you, brothers!! And @AJStylesOrg with the surprise appearance! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SFKBcDBY16 — Shahin (@KeihaniS) August 21, 2021

– During the UpUpDownDown Homecoming event, Ricochet defeated Shayna Baszler in the LeftRightLeftRight finals to win the championship. Ricochet beat Tegan Nox in round one while Baszler beat Baron Corbin. The two played Gundam Wing in the finals.

At the same event, Mia Yim defeated Shelton Benjamin to keep the UUDD title.