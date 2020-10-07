wrestling / News

Various News: AJPW Announces Jr. Heavyweight Title Match for Oct. 24, ICW Reveals Ironman Deathmatch, Blake Christian vs. Rickey Shane Page Set for Slab City

October 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AJPW Koji Iwamoto vs. Atsuki Aoyagi

– All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) has announced that World Jr. Heavyweight champion Koji Iwamoto will defend his title against Atsuki Aoyagi later this month on October 24. The event will be held at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. You can view the AJPW announcement below:

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced a one hour, Ironman Deathmatch between John Wayne Murdoch and Orin Veidt that will be held at the No Holds Barred Vol. 8 event. The card is slated for Saturday, November 14 in Port Richey, Florida. You can view the announcement below:

– GCW has announced that Rickey Shane Page will face Blake Christian at Slab City. The event is set for November 17 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California.

