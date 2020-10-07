wrestling / News
Various News: AJPW Announces Jr. Heavyweight Title Match for Oct. 24, ICW Reveals Ironman Deathmatch, Blake Christian vs. Rickey Shane Page Set for Slab City
– All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) has announced that World Jr. Heavyweight champion Koji Iwamoto will defend his title against Atsuki Aoyagi later this month on October 24. The event will be held at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. You can view the AJPW announcement below:
【世界ジュニアヘビー級選手権試合開催】
《王者》
岩本煌史
🆚
《挑戦者》
青柳亮生
「2020 旗揚げ記念シリーズ」
🗓10月24日(土)18:30開始
東京・後楽園ホール
▼詳細▼https://t.co/A5Xooz2k8e#ajpw #ajpwtv #wrestling #プロレス pic.twitter.com/obgBBTuT3m
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) October 6, 2020
– ICW No Holds Barred has announced a one hour, Ironman Deathmatch between John Wayne Murdoch and Orin Veidt that will be held at the No Holds Barred Vol. 8 event. The card is slated for Saturday, November 14 in Port Richey, Florida. You can view the announcement below:
ONE HOUR IRON MAN DEATHMATCH ☠️
JOHN WAYNE MURDOCH vs ORIN VEIDT #NHB8 is COMING to
PORT RICHEY FLORIDA! 🌴
Saturday Night November 14th
8PM Belltime!
Tickets On Sale NOW – https://t.co/tLjph2jgxq
Art – @Toms_Customs pic.twitter.com/T3CdZZ6Ycg
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) October 6, 2020
– GCW has announced that Rickey Shane Page will face Blake Christian at Slab City. The event is set for November 17 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California.
*GCW 10/17 CALI UPDATE*
Just Signed:
RSP
vs
BLAKE CHRISTIAN
*New Location*
Oak Canyon Park
5305 E Santiago Canyon Rd
Silverado CA
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gfKCKOovqc
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 7, 2020
