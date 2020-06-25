wrestling / News
Various News: AJPW Announces Summer Action Series, Highlights From Last Night’s AEW and NXT
– All Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a series of shows called the AJPW Summer Action Series. The dates include:
Monday, July 13: Shin-Kiba 1st Ring
Saturday, July 18: Chiba 2AW Square
Thursday July 23: Niigata Bandaijima Multipurpose Plaza Okama
Saturday, July 25: Korakuen Hall
【大会情報】
「2020 SUMMER ACTION SERIES」
追加日程決定!
7/23(木・祝)
新潟・万代島多目的広場 大かま(新潟市)
18:00開始
《既報日程》
7/13(月)新木場
7/18(土)千葉
7/25(土)後楽園
※7/13(月)新木場大会はファンクラブ会員限定興行となりますhttps://t.co/TYMvwTypYm#ajpw #ajpwtv pic.twitter.com/kgu61nQTSS
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) June 25, 2020
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:
– And here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:
