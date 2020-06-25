wrestling / News

Various News: AJPW Announces Summer Action Series, Highlights From Last Night’s AEW and NXT

June 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AJPW All Japan Pro Wrestling

– All Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a series of shows called the AJPW Summer Action Series. The dates include:

Monday, July 13: Shin-Kiba 1st Ring
Saturday, July 18: Chiba 2AW Square
Thursday July 23: Niigata Bandaijima Multipurpose Plaza Okama
Saturday, July 25: Korakuen Hall

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

– And here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:

