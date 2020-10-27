Various News: Alex Colon Announced as Final Entrant for Nick Gage Invitational, Dragon Gate Themes Now Available to Download

– GCW has announced Alex Colon as the eighth and final entrance to the Nick Gage Invitational. The eight entrants now include Aero Boy, AJ Gray, Lowlife Louie, Mance Warner, Lucky 13, MASADA, Shane Mercer and Alex Colon. The show will consist of a one-night deathmatch tournament. You can see the announcement below:

– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that Jimmy Lloyd will face Reed Bentley at No Holds Barred Vol. 8. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 14 in Port Richey, Florida.

– Dragon Gate has announced that wrestler entrance theme songs are now available on Apple Music and Spotify: