wrestling / News
Various News: Alex Colon Announced as Final Entrant for Nick Gage Invitational, Dragon Gate Themes Now Available to Download
– GCW has announced Alex Colon as the eighth and final entrance to the Nick Gage Invitational. The eight entrants now include Aero Boy, AJ Gray, Lowlife Louie, Mance Warner, Lucky 13, MASADA, Shane Mercer and Alex Colon. The show will consist of a one-night deathmatch tournament. You can see the announcement below:
*NGI 5 UPDATE!*
Just Added
Entrant #8
ALEX COLON
1. AEROBOY
2. AJ GRAY
3. LOW LIFE LOUIE
4. MANCE
5. LUCKY 13
6. MASADA
7. MERCER
Get Tix:https://t.co/dau6d8kKF3
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!#NGI5
Sat 11/7 – 1PM
The Sandlot @ The Showboat
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UX2SBhly8R
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 27, 2020
– ICW No Holds Barred has announced that Jimmy Lloyd will face Reed Bentley at No Holds Barred Vol. 8. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 14 in Port Richey, Florida.
FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT ☠️
Representing NO PEACE UNDERGROUND – JIMMY LLOYD VS REED BENTLEY#NHB8 is COMING to
PORT RICHEY FLORIDA! 🌴
Saturday Night November 14th
8PM Belltime!
Tickets STILL AVAILABLE – https://t.co/tLjph2jgxq
Art – @Toms_Customs pic.twitter.com/jRFUmlnM1v
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) October 27, 2020
– Dragon Gate has announced that wrestler entrance theme songs are now available on Apple Music and Spotify:
【#dragongateRecords Update】
Team Boku theme song “Downtown Taste Blues” is now available on streaming platforms.
Spotifyhttps://t.co/0kaQNkFdCA#dragongate pic.twitter.com/FHeiYLm8xf
— Dragongate Japan Pro-Wrestling (Official English) (@DragonGateEN) October 27, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Leaving Amway Center On December 1, Contract Amendment Reads November 24, Survivor Series Not Moving
- Original Wrestlemania Plans For Randy Orton Reportedly Haven’t Changed (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jim Ross On Kurt Angle Winning His First WWE Title From The Rock At No Mercy 2000, Why Angle Becoming Champion Was Right Call
- Backstage Rumor on Direction for Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Storyline Following HIAC (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)