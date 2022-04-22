Various News: Alex Shelley vs. Ricky Morton Set For Prestige Wrestling, Impact Wrestling Highlights, Sting Set For Highspots Virtual Signing

– Prestige Wrestling has announced a match between Alex Shelley and Ricky Morton for their Roseland III event on May 28.

#PrestigeRoseland 3 match announcement! ALEX SHELLEY vs RICKY MORTON Plus: ITOH/YIM

YAMASHITA/SLAMOVICH

BIFF/FATU

C4/VIF & more! Night 1 (5/28/2022) Streaming live on IWTV! Tickets for both nights available now! 🎟 https://t.co/wEYAUis3MX pic.twitter.com/yaYS6DI7zh — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) April 22, 2022

– Highspots Wrestling will hold a virtual signing with Sting on May 10, and pre-orders are available now. It was noted that there will be no personalizations.

Pre-orders are LIVE now for our private signing with Sting on 5/10. Please note for this signing:

There will be no personalizations We will add more items as we have them.https://t.co/fxr25llxr7 pic.twitter.com/PrVYbfrNJ5 — Highspots.com (@Highspots) April 18, 2022

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

Days before they defend their @IMPACTWRESTLING World Tag Team Championships in a 8 Team Elimination Match at #REBELLION, Violent By Design has arrived on #IMPACTonAXSTV! @TheEricYoung @CodyDeaner @bigjoedoering pic.twitter.com/ACCHeHkqSt — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022

ECW Legends @nunzio_guido and Tony Mamaluke have returned to the 2300 Arena to shut The Major Players up!!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/qscrVMaNz5 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022

.@nunzio_guido is taking it to @TheMattCardona and Tony Mamaluke is having a great time in the process!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ihPqW1goeU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022

.@TheCaZXL wants revenge on The Major Players but @ImChelseaGreen stopped him dead in his tracks with a Low Blow! @JordynneGrace to the rescue! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/G9XGFCOoqI — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022

Honor No More and Bullet Club tore the roof off the 2300 Arena! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/y5wliXO52A — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022