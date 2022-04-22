wrestling / News

Various News: Alex Shelley vs. Ricky Morton Set For Prestige Wrestling, Impact Wrestling Highlights, Sting Set For Highspots Virtual Signing

April 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Prestige Wrestling Image Credit: Prestige Wrestling

– Prestige Wrestling has announced a match between Alex Shelley and Ricky Morton for their Roseland III event on May 28.

– Highspots Wrestling will hold a virtual signing with Sting on May 10, and pre-orders are available now. It was noted that there will be no personalizations.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

