wrestling / News
Various News: Alex Shelley vs. Ricky Morton Set For Prestige Wrestling, Impact Wrestling Highlights, Sting Set For Highspots Virtual Signing
– Prestige Wrestling has announced a match between Alex Shelley and Ricky Morton for their Roseland III event on May 28.
#PrestigeRoseland 3 match announcement!
ALEX SHELLEY vs RICKY MORTON
Plus:
ITOH/YIM
YAMASHITA/SLAMOVICH
BIFF/FATU
C4/VIF
& more!
Night 1 (5/28/2022)
Streaming live on IWTV!
Tickets for both nights available now!
🎟 https://t.co/wEYAUis3MX pic.twitter.com/yaYS6DI7zh
— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) April 22, 2022
– Highspots Wrestling will hold a virtual signing with Sting on May 10, and pre-orders are available now. It was noted that there will be no personalizations.
Pre-orders are LIVE now for our private signing with Sting on 5/10.
Please note for this signing:
There will be no personalizations
We will add more items as we have them.https://t.co/fxr25llxr7 pic.twitter.com/PrVYbfrNJ5
— Highspots.com (@Highspots) April 18, 2022
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling:
Days before they defend their @IMPACTWRESTLING World Tag Team Championships in a 8 Team Elimination Match at #REBELLION, Violent By Design has arrived on #IMPACTonAXSTV! @TheEricYoung @CodyDeaner @bigjoedoering pic.twitter.com/ACCHeHkqSt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
DDT!@CodyDeaner #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/a8X43ZIbz5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
During the break @RealTSteelz and @SavannahEvansNV blindsided @WeAreRosemary and the rest of DECAY!!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/fsUZmK6oDG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
"The Major Players are HERE!"@TheMattCardona @ImChelseaGreen @Myers_Wrestling #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/KAcPNgPiDg
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
.@ImChelseaGreen, @TheMattCardona and @Myers_Wrestling claim they are taking over @IMPACTWRESTLING
Could it be starting with the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships!?#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/zR9ftkNyqQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
ECW Legends @nunzio_guido and Tony Mamaluke have returned to the 2300 Arena to shut The Major Players up!!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/qscrVMaNz5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
.@nunzio_guido is taking it to @TheMattCardona and Tony Mamaluke is having a great time in the process!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ihPqW1goeU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
Radio Silence!@TheMattCardona #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/icQ1cmrKkx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
.@TheCaZXL wants revenge on The Major Players but @ImChelseaGreen stopped him dead in his tracks with a Low Blow! @JordynneGrace to the rescue!
#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/G9XGFCOoqI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
.@TheMattCardona through a table!!!!@TheCaZXL
#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/P8HS5QqWaH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
Check out what Honor No More had to say to @TheJonGresham and Bullet Club ahead of #REBELLION in 2 Days!@RealMikeBennett @MariaLKanellis @KennyKingPb2 @MattTaven @TheEddieEdwards @TheHorrorKingVM
#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/lye1CkPObm
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
Who will leave #REBELLION with the victory?!
The “Top Dog” or the “Stone Pitbull”? @JONAHISHERE
#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/XylOO8PQa0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
.@bhupindergujj4r might wanna pay attention to "The Indian Lion" @MahabaliShera!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/zyOwj96J8D
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
.@bhupindergujj4r has no regrets about not joining @TrueRajSingh!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ienbDEK9Z2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
Bullet Club is in the house and is set to take on Honor No More ! @MachineGunKA @DashingChrisBey @The_BigLG @JayWhiteNZ #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/rWSiW5VAyY
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
Tension is building on #IMPACTonAXSTV between the Bullet Club and Honor No More! @MachineGunKA @DashingChrisBey @The_BigLG @JayWhiteNZ #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/pI0tD0wKTQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
Honor No More and Bullet Club tore the roof off the 2300 Arena! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/y5wliXO52A
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
Check out what @SteveMaclin had to say to his #REBELLION opponents @JayWhiteNZ and @SuperChrisSabin!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Ibvl5K5eRq
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
The IInspiration are ready take the @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts Tag Team Championships from The Influence at #REBELLION!@CassieLee @JessicaMcKay#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/lLLm6s08eA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
.@Laredokidpro1 and @SpeedballBailey didnt waste any time getting right into the X Division action on #IMPACTonAXSTV!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/FOjSHZ2UHn
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
.@TheTreyMiguel is looking confident heading into #REBELLION against @SpeedballBailey & @The_Ace_Austin for his X Division Championship!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/7LPwHDkW6p
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
.@The_Ace_Austin tried to con @SpeedballBailey into kicking @TheTreyMiguel's head off but he's made it VERY clear its every man for himself at #REBELLION!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/oUOvfsbFEB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
.@PCOisNotHuman LIVES!@TheHorrorKingVM @RealMikeBennett @TheEddieEdwards @MattTaven @KennyKingPb2 @MariaLKanellis #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/le5JAr0FKA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
.@IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion @TheMooseNation is here to give his "public apology" but he didnt come alone! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/cOgBWNWQ7m
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
.@TheMooseNation has gone too far!!!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/1nLS0rHSNU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
Even @ScottDAmore has finally had enough of @TheMooseNation! @Walking_Weapon just hit a C4 Spike through a table just two days before he goes head to head with @TheMooseNation at #REBELLION for the IMPACT World Championship!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/QPiG7W2O1n
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Rumors Of Alexa Bliss Being Frustrated With WWE Creative, How He Adjusted To Smaller Role In WCW
- WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson Accused Of Punching Passenger On Airplane
- DDP Recalls Asking Triple H to Stop Using the Diamond Cutter in WWE
- Eric Bischoff Says ‘Hardly Anybody’ Is Watching Impact Wrestling, Thinks AEW Viewership Is ‘Flatlining’