Various News: Alex Shelley Wants to Team With KUSHIDA Against Undisputed Era, GCW Announces Show For March, AEW Talent Set For Meet and Greet

January 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Alex Shelley said that he hoped to team with KUSHIDA in NXT to face the Undisputed Era.

He wrote: “Current dream: wrestling Undisputed Era with @KUSHIDA_0904 in @WWENXT. Old rivals, new settings, best opponents.

– AEW has announced that Dustin Rhodes, Big Swole, Santana and Ortiz will appear at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland for a meet and greet with fans before Dynamite.

– GCW has announced it will have an event in Philadelphia on March 12.

