Various News: Alex Shelley Wants to Team With KUSHIDA Against Undisputed Era, GCW Announces Show For March, AEW Talent Set For Meet and Greet
– In a post on Twitter, Alex Shelley said that he hoped to team with KUSHIDA in NXT to face the Undisputed Era.
He wrote: “Current dream: wrestling Undisputed Era with @KUSHIDA_0904 in @WWENXT. Old rivals, new settings, best opponents.”
– AEW has announced that Dustin Rhodes, Big Swole, Santana and Ortiz will appear at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland for a meet and greet with fans before Dynamite.
– GCW has announced it will have an event in Philadelphia on March 12.
*NEW SHOW ALERT!*
GCW returns to The Voltage Lounge in Philadelphia on Thursday, March 12th!
Tix on Sale Friday (1/31) at Noon:https://t.co/Fwh0KKJK5o
GCW presents
The Wrld on GCW
Thurs 3/12 – 8pm
Phila, PA
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/5nmBJjy4ct
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 29, 2020
