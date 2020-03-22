wrestling / News

Various News: Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans Featured In Latest 25 Best Instagram Pics, Impact Wrestling Backstage Video

March 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alexa Bliss WWE WrestleMania 34

– WWE has released their latest gallery of the 25 best Instagram pics of the week which features Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans and more. You can see a couple of the posts below:

🖤

– Impact Wrestling has released the following Backstage video, which is described thusly:

Tessa Blanchard promises to go to war, Moose interrupts a returning pioneer, and much more in these EXCLUSIVE scenes from backstage at IMPACT Wrestling!

