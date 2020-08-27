wrestling / News
Various News: Alexander Hammerstone vs. EJ Sparks Set for UWN PPV Series Debut, Lacey Evans Plays With Her Daughter in the Rain
– David Marquez has announced that West Coast Pro Champion Alexander Hammerstone will defend his title against EJ Sparks at the United Wrestling Network Primetime Live pay-per-view series debut episode. The event is scheduled for September 15. That announcement can be viewed below:
Just signed this morning @TheRealEJSparks Vs. @alexhammerstone for the @WCProOfficial Championship. #PrimeTimeLive is a true showcase of great talent! #RT pic.twitter.com/eMJYcBd3Cn
— David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) August 27, 2020
As noted, Thunder Rosa and Chris Dickinson will also be in action for the debut episode.
– WWE Superstar Lacey Evans shared a vlog this week showing her playing with her daughter in the rain and spending time with her family. That video is available below.
