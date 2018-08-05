wrestling / News
Various News: Alicia Fox Scouts Ronda Rousey, Bobby Lashley Congratulates Henry Cejudo, EVOLVE 108 Recap Video
– Alicia Fox teamed with Alexa Bliss to take on Ronda Rousey and Natalya at WWE’s live event in Augusta, scouting Rousey ahead of their match on Raw…
.@AliciaFoxy took a good, hard look at #RAW opponent @RondaRousey at #WWEAugusta! The #BaddestWomanOnThePlanet makes her #RAW in-ring debut THIS MONDAY! pic.twitter.com/SgDqGYNTuU
— WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2018
– Bobby Lashley posted the following, congratulating Henry Cejudo on his UFC 227 title win…
This man has been making miracles happen his entire life. Congrats @HenryCejudo on an amazing fight!
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) August 5, 2018