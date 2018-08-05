Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Alicia Fox Scouts Ronda Rousey, Bobby Lashley Congratulates Henry Cejudo, EVOLVE 108 Recap Video

August 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Alicia Fox

– Alicia Fox teamed with Alexa Bliss to take on Ronda Rousey and Natalya at WWE’s live event in Augusta, scouting Rousey ahead of their match on Raw…

– Bobby Lashley posted the following, congratulating Henry Cejudo on his UFC 227 title win…

– Here is a recap video from EVOLVE 108 event…

article topics :

Alicia Fox, Bobby Lashley, EVOLVE, EVOLVE 108, Henry Cejudo, Ronda Rousey, UFC, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading