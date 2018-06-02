Various News: Alicia Fox/WWE Update, Bobby Roode vs. Bret Hart Action Figure Showdown, Fire Pro Wrestling Coming to PS4 in August

– According to Pwinsider (via wrestlinginc.com), Alicia Fox is scheduled to be at some upcoming Monday Night Raw events. This does not mean that she will be active for the shows since injured talents are sometimes flown in to be examined. She has been out of action since breaking her tailbone in January.

– WWE posted the following Action Figure Showdown featuring Bobby Roode vs WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart…

– Fire Pro Wrestling will be available on PS4 on August 28; it will include a NJPW Wrestling Bonus Almanac during the first run.