Various News: Allie Katch Wishes MJF A Happy Birthday, Today’s Episode of The Bump Is Online, Pre-sale Code For WWE Return To MSG

– In a post on Twitter, Allie Katch wished a happy birthday to AEW World Champion MJF.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to the absolute devil of a human being who once experienced complete joy as i was having a panic attack from spiders and upon seeing this photo on the screen immediately asked the workers, “HOW MUCH””

happy birthday to the absolute devil of a human being who once experienced complete joy as i was having a panic attack from spiders and upon seeing this photo on the screen immediately asked the workers, “HOW MUCH” pic.twitter.com/IuQLI4CtqT — ALLIE KATCH (@AllieKATCH) March 15, 2023

– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring Ric Flair, Rhea Ripley and Maximum Male Models.

– There is a pre-sale happening now or WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden on July 7, which will be a Smackdown taping. The code is WWEMSG.