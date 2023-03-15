wrestling / News

Various News: Allie Katch Wishes MJF A Happy Birthday, Today’s Episode of The Bump Is Online, Pre-sale Code For WWE Return To MSG

March 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite MJF Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Allie Katch wished a happy birthday to AEW World Champion MJF.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to the absolute devil of a human being who once experienced complete joy as i was having a panic attack from spiders and upon seeing this photo on the screen immediately asked the workers, “HOW MUCH”

– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring Ric Flair, Rhea Ripley and Maximum Male Models.

– There is a pre-sale happening now or WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden on July 7, which will be a Smackdown taping. The code is WWEMSG.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Allie Katch, MJF, The Bump, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading