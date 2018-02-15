wrestling / News
Various News: Allie Meets Secret Admirer on Impact, Miz Comments on His First Baby Shower
– Impact Wrestling posted video of Allie coming face to face with her “secret admirer” from this week’s episode. You can see the video below of Allie coming upon a heart-shaped box with a card. As she reads the card, Laurel Van Ness jumps out of a box and gets attacked for it:
– The Miz posted the following video from his and Maryse’s baby shower:
Last night was incredible. I’ve never been to a baby shower before and didn’t know what to do or expect. @injoytheparty listened to what my wife @marysemizanin and I wanted for our first baby shower. Then took those ideas and not only made them a reality but went above and beyond our imagination to make the perfect baby shower. From the decorations to the food to the flowers and balloons to the games. They made everything so simple to where we literally just had to show up and have a good time. Not sure how many parties you’ve thrown but Maryse and I throw many and there’s always headaches and things we forget. @evetorresgracie and @sageallard didn’t skip a beat. Eve, you’re an amazing friend. Thank you @injoytheparty seeing my wife glow makes my world. You are #Awesome