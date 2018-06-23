wrestling / News
Various News: Alundra Blayze Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul, Billie Kay Gets Photo Gallery For Her Birthday
June 23, 2018 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Alundra Blayze paid tribute to Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, who passed away today at the age of 54.
#RIPVinniePaul Jamming to #Pantera #Hellyea #damageplan you and #DimebagDarrell #together 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FonMDHOepq
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) June 23, 2018
– WWE celebrated the birthday of Billie Kay with a new photo gallery.
Happy birthday to the incredibly IICONIC, @BillieKayeWWE! https://t.co/S09CDcOMZu
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2018