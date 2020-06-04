wrestling / News
Various News: Andrade Appears in CMLL Video, The Bump Covers Randy Orton Buying a Jet
June 4, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Andrade appeared in a video for CMLL this week, which you can see below. Previously, Andrade used to wrestle for CMLL.
– WWE’s The Bump had a segment with comedian Dan Vollmayer joking about Randy Orton buying a jet and more. You can check out a clip of that segment below.
