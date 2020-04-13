wrestling / News
Various News: Andrade Bodyslams Charlotte Flair in New Video, DDP Shares Easter Video With Jake Roberts
– Andrade misses being in the ring, so he decided to get some wrestling moves going with Charlotte Flair. The United States Champion posted a video to Instagram on Sunday of him coming up to Flair at their home and luring her in for a hug, then turning into a bodyslam as you can see below.
Andrade hasn’t worked a match since March 23rd, when he and Angel Garza beat Cedric Alexander & Ricochet on Raw. He was supposed to team with Garza for a Raw Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania but was pulled due to injury.
– Diamond Dallas Page shared video of his Easter Sunday featuring Jake Roberts to Twitter. You can see the video below, which noted that Roberts is on day four of his quarantine:
Jake is on day 4 quarantine at my Recovery Crib. Stay tuned 🐰 Happy Easter 🐇 @JakeSnakeDDT @AEWrestling @WWE @TheBritPage #OPP @LexyNair DDP pic.twitter.com/isVy1duyOT
— Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) April 12, 2020
