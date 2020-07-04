wrestling / News
Various News: Andre the Giant Featured In New Hot Dog Commercial, Charlotte Flair Acknowledges Anniversary of Lex Luger Slamming Yokozuna, Santana Wants To Slash Trent’s Mom’s Tires
July 4, 2020 | Posted by
– Nathan’s Hog Dogs has revealed a new commercial for the Fourth of July which features Andre the Giant. He’s one of several iconic figures present in the ad.
– Charlotte Flair noted that while today is the 4th, it’s also the anniversary of the time Lex Luger slammed Yokozuna on the USS Intrepid in 1993.
Remember, this day in 1776 when Lex Luger slammed Yokozuna on the deck of the USS Intrepid and freed us all from British rule. pic.twitter.com/Ffbz4vZzCi
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 5, 2018
– Santana posted a message on Twitter, suggesting he might try to slash the tires of Trent’s mom’s car.
We should slash the tires… https://t.co/FCn8r8gTcq
— Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) July 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Note On Who Wrote and Produced Sheamus & Jeff Hardy Drug Test Segment
- Big Show on How Attitude Era Stars Would Have Handled COVID-19, Current Talent Learning During Pandemic
- WWE Officials Said To Be ‘Furious’ Over NXT Great American Bash Night 2 Main Event Spoiler
- Necro Butcher Reveals He Has Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma