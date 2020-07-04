wrestling / News

Various News: Andre the Giant Featured In New Hot Dog Commercial, Charlotte Flair Acknowledges Anniversary of Lex Luger Slamming Yokozuna, Santana Wants To Slash Trent’s Mom’s Tires

July 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mid-South Wrestling Andre the Giant

– Nathan’s Hog Dogs has revealed a new commercial for the Fourth of July which features Andre the Giant. He’s one of several iconic figures present in the ad.

– Charlotte Flair noted that while today is the 4th, it’s also the anniversary of the time Lex Luger slammed Yokozuna on the USS Intrepid in 1993.

– Santana posted a message on Twitter, suggesting he might try to slash the tires of Trent’s mom’s car.

Andre the Giant, Charlotte Flair, Santana, Joseph Lee

