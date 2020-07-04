Various News: Andre the Giant Featured In New Hot Dog Commercial, Charlotte Flair Acknowledges Anniversary of Lex Luger Slamming Yokozuna, Santana Wants To Slash Trent’s Mom’s Tires

– Nathan’s Hog Dogs has revealed a new commercial for the Fourth of July which features Andre the Giant. He’s one of several iconic figures present in the ad.

– Charlotte Flair noted that while today is the 4th, it’s also the anniversary of the time Lex Luger slammed Yokozuna on the USS Intrepid in 1993.

Remember, this day in 1776 when Lex Luger slammed Yokozuna on the deck of the USS Intrepid and freed us all from British rule. pic.twitter.com/Ffbz4vZzCi — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 5, 2018

– Santana posted a message on Twitter, suggesting he might try to slash the tires of Trent’s mom’s car.