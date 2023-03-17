Various News: Another Match Set For AEW House Rules In OH, Lineup For This Weekend’s WOW – Women of Wrestling, ROH on HonorClub Highlights

– AEW has announced that Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy will team up against The Butcher and The Blade at their ‘House Rules’ live event. It happens tomorrow night in Troy, OH. The show also features Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty, as well as Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay.

This Saturday, March 18#AEWHouseRules

Troy, Ohio, @HobartArena Butcher & Blade vs@DarbyAllin & @orangecassidy 2 of @AEW's top stars Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy team for the first time ever vs. 2 shared rivals

The Butcher & The Blade! Tickets On Sale:https://t.co/7zar8lVN0N pic.twitter.com/DzSAhmekOb — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2023

– This weekend’s WOW – Women of Wrestling includes:

* Lana Star’s Fabulous Four faction appears.

* Tiki Chamorro vs. Exile’s Genesis.

* Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag vs. The Disciplinarian and GI Gane.

* Kandi Krush vs. Siren The Voodoo Doll.

– Here are highlights from last night’s ROH on HonorClub:

.@SussexCoChicken has his sights set on the #ROH world TV title as he faces @SamoaJoe at Supercard of Honor on Friday, March 31st. But next week on Honor Club TV, #MarkBriscoe takes on @TonyNese in singles action.

Watch #ROH Honor Club TV, streaming at https://t.co/DK9iup9efz! pic.twitter.com/E6AadQ2fGO — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 16, 2023

.@AriyaDaivari says no more talking as he, @tadpoleslimj, & @isThatVsK have issued a six-man tag team challenge to @Mascaradorada24 & @_BlakeChristian – who will be in their corner?

Watch #ROH Honor Club TV, streaming at https://t.co/DK9iup9efz! pic.twitter.com/dF4tnpIiiv — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 16, 2023

#ROH Women’s world champion @AthenaPalmer_FG is officially calling out @YukaSakazaki for a fight on Friday, March 31st, at Supercard of Honor!

Watch #ROH Honor Club TV, streaming at https://t.co/DK9iup9efz! pic.twitter.com/mGkDrs0Dhv — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 17, 2023