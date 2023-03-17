wrestling / News

Various News: Another Match Set For AEW House Rules In OH, Lineup For This Weekend’s WOW – Women of Wrestling, ROH on HonorClub Highlights

March 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– AEW has announced that Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy will team up against The Butcher and The Blade at their ‘House Rules’ live event. It happens tomorrow night in Troy, OH. The show also features Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty, as well as Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay.

– This weekend’s WOW – Women of Wrestling includes:

* Lana Star’s Fabulous Four faction appears.
* Tiki Chamorro vs. Exile’s Genesis.
* Big Rig Betty and Holly Swag vs. The Disciplinarian and GI Gane.
* Kandi Krush vs. Siren The Voodoo Doll.

– Here are highlights from last night’s ROH on HonorClub:

