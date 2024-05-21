wrestling / News

Various News: Anthony Bowens Helps With Weather Forecast, Mark Henry Chats With The Undertaker

May 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Anthony Bowens AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Anthony Bowens joined the FOX Bakersfield, CA Eye Witness news to do a weather report this week. You can check out that clip below:

– Mark Henry joined The Undertaker on a recent edition of Six Feet Under:

AEW, Anthony Bowens, Mark Henry, Jeffrey Harris

