Various News: Antonio Inoki YouTube Channel Shares Footage of His Memorial Service, Koko B. Ware Opens New Website
– The official YouTube channel of the late wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer, Antonio Inoki, has released footage of his memorial service. Inoki tragically passed away last month. He was 79 years old. You can view that footage of his memorial service shared by his channel below:
– WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware announced that he has a new website that’s opened up, and he’s also signing a limited number of wrestling boots, each one will come with a signed 8×10 for only $125:
The birdman is back in business with a new website and to celebrate I am signing a limited number of wrestling boots.
Each boot is hand signed and comes with a signed 8×10 for only $125.
Available at https://t.co/FexcqvWoG9 pic.twitter.com/aEQgJZH1IF
— Koko B. Ware (@wwekokobware) October 18, 2022
