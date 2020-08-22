wrestling / News
Various News: Apollo Crews Turns 33 & Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, ROH Weekend TV Preview, Big E to Recap Legendary Floyd Mayweather Fight
– WWE US champion Apollo Crews celebrates his birthday today and turns 33 years old. FOX Sports wished him a happy birthday today on Twitter, which you can see below. Here are the other wrestling birthdays for today:
* Jimmy and Jey Uso, The Usos turn 35.
* AEW’s PAC turns 34.
* WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering turns 67 years old.
* WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray of Harlem Heat turns 62.
Happy Birthday to the reigning United States Champion: @WWEApollo! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3L674GAnuY
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 22, 2020
– This weekend’s ROH TV will showcase The Allure (Mandy Leon and Angelina Love). Here’s the lineup:
* Global Wars – Buffalo: Mandy Leon vs. Jenny Rose
* The debut of the Allure at G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden
* Saturday Night at Center Stage: Angelina Love vs. Sumie Sakai
* ROH Unauthorized: Jenny Rose & Sulie Sakai vs. Angelina Love & Mandy Leon
– Big E and Andreas Hale are going to be recapping the legendary Floyd Mayweather vs. Victor Ortiz from September 2011 later tonight at 8:00 pm EST on DAZN. You can check out the details below:
I’m gonna suggest you watch @WWEBigE and myself act up with our own commentary of Mayweather-Ortiz and the legendary Larry Merchant vs. Floyd Mayweather showdown. I promise you’ll enjoy it. https://t.co/b9ZO74ndWa
— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) August 21, 2020
