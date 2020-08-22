Various News: Apollo Crews Turns 33 & Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, ROH Weekend TV Preview, Big E to Recap Legendary Floyd Mayweather Fight

– WWE US champion Apollo Crews celebrates his birthday today and turns 33 years old. FOX Sports wished him a happy birthday today on Twitter, which you can see below. Here are the other wrestling birthdays for today:

* Jimmy and Jey Uso, The Usos turn 35.

* AEW’s PAC turns 34.

* WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering turns 67 years old.

* WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray of Harlem Heat turns 62.

Happy Birthday to the reigning United States Champion: @WWEApollo! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3L674GAnuY — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 22, 2020

– This weekend’s ROH TV will showcase The Allure (Mandy Leon and Angelina Love). Here’s the lineup:

* Global Wars – Buffalo: Mandy Leon vs. Jenny Rose

* The debut of the Allure at G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden

* Saturday Night at Center Stage: Angelina Love vs. Sumie Sakai

* ROH Unauthorized: Jenny Rose & Sulie Sakai vs. Angelina Love & Mandy Leon

– Big E and Andreas Hale are going to be recapping the legendary Floyd Mayweather vs. Victor Ortiz from September 2011 later tonight at 8:00 pm EST on DAZN. You can check out the details below: