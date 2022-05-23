wrestling / News
Various News: Kevin Nash and Jerry Lawler Appearing at Minor League Games, Shane Douglas Appearance
– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash will be appearing at the June 8 Reading Fighting Phils as part of their wrestling-themed night, which will feature an Outsiders Bobblehead. More details on the event here.
– The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes baseball team, which Jeff Jarrett is part of the owner of in Springfield, Illinois will have Jerry Lawler at their June 23 game and Kevin Nash at July 8 game.
– Former ECW champion Shane Douglas will be working for the ECWA event on June 6 in Morganville, NJ.
