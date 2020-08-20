wrestling / News

Various News: AR Fox Set for This Weekend’s GCW Event, Gabriel Kidd Comments on Neck Injury, CMLL Reveals Champs for Fan Vote

August 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– GCW has announced that AR Fox will be in action at Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore event. The card is set for Sunday, August 23. Here’s the announcement from GCW:

As previously reported, Gabriel Kidd suffered a neck injury and will be off this weekend’s NJPW shows as a result. Kidd later commented on the news via Twitter, which you can see below. He wrote, “In the grand scheme, a minor setback. Rest and recovery plan is in place. I’ll be back.”

– CMLL named the champions where fans can vote on who they will face at the upcoming 87th anniversary show:

