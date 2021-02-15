wrestling / News
Various News: Aria Blake & TJP Get Engaged, Match Set For GCW Take Kare
Congratulations to Aria Blake and TJP, who are now engaged. Blake took to Twitter to reveal that the two are set to marry, posting a pic of her engagement ring:
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ivwkBGG5wc
— Aria Blake (@ImAriaBlake) February 14, 2021
– GCW has announced that Tony Deppen vs. Ken Broadway will take place at their Take Kare show on March 6th:
*Take Kare Update*
Just Signed:
KEN BROADWAY
vs
TONY DEPPEN
Plus
G-Raver vs Lloyd (NRBW)
AJ vs Jordan
Effy vs Atticus
*This event is SOLD OUT*
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/8FhGGYSEdt
Discount Hotel Room Block:https://t.co/kOCzqdL7al
Take Kare
Sat 3/6 – 8PM
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AZeX35J4fZ
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 14, 2021
