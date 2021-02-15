wrestling / News

Various News: Aria Blake & TJP Get Engaged, Match Set For GCW Take Kare

February 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TJP Impact

Congratulations to Aria Blake and TJP, who are now engaged. Blake took to Twitter to reveal that the two are set to marry, posting a pic of her engagement ring:

– GCW has announced that Tony Deppen vs. Ken Broadway will take place at their Take Kare show on March 6th:

