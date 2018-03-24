Various News: Aries vs. Sydal in a Title vs. Title Match Set For Next Week’s Impact, Impact Thanks Nintendo Wii Users, Robbie E Talks About Avoiding Dad Bod

– Impact Wrestling posted the below video, showing that Austin Aries challenged Matt Sydal for next week’s show. Aries is putting his Impact World Title up against Sydal’s Impact Grand Championship…

Also set for the show is…

* Eddie Edwards Goes After Sami Callihan

* Su Yung’s In Ring Debut

* KM vs. Fallah Bahh

* Lashley vs. Cage

– Impact posted the following, thanking the 500 people who watch their YouTube videos on Nintendo Wii….

To the 500 people who watch our YouTube videos on their Wii, you're our kind of people. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 23, 2018

– Robbie E recently spoke with Fox News about exercises he does using his kids to keep himself in shape…

“Their excuse is, ‘Well, I have kids, so if I have any free time, I want to spend it with my kids.’ But you really only need 20 minutes a day to sweat or get a pump in, so at least you’re doing something,” Robbie said. “As I was playing with them I realized that, ‘Wow, I’m getting a little workout in here as I’m spinning them around.’ I’m realizing it’s working my hips a little bit or as I’m lifting them in the air, I’m getting a little shoulder pump in. So there’s no excuse. While you have that little time after you come home from work or you’re playing with your kids, just curl them or squat them. And they love it, because they’re getting tossed around in the air.”