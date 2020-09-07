Various News: Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard Make Appearance For Highspots, WWE Stock Update, Match Added To ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 6

– Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard made an appearance for Highspots as part of their Labor Day “Sell-A-Thon.” You can see the clip below.

– WWE stock opened at $42.74 per share this morning.

– ICW has added a match between Reed Bentley and Atticus Cougar to No Holds Barred Vol. 6. The event happens on September 11 in Millville, New Jersey.