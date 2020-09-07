wrestling / News
Various News: Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard Make Appearance For Highspots, WWE Stock Update, Match Added To ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 6
September 7, 2020 | Posted by
– Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard made an appearance for Highspots as part of their Labor Day “Sell-A-Thon.” You can see the clip below.
– WWE stock opened at $42.74 per share this morning.
– ICW has added a match between Reed Bentley and Atticus Cougar to No Holds Barred Vol. 6. The event happens on September 11 in Millville, New Jersey.
THE WAR CONTINUES 💀
REJECTS vs 44OH
REED BENTLEY vs ATTICUS COGAR
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 11th – MILLVILLE NJ
No Submissions, No DQ, No Rules No Holds Barred! #NHB6
Tickets are SOLD OUT!
Watch LIVE on the IWTV app by using the code ICWNHB for 5 Days FREE!
Art – @toms_customs pic.twitter.com/Da5Q7Vd51X
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) September 7, 2020
