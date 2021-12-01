wrestling / News
Various News: Artem Chigvintsev Reveals His Favorite Memory With Nikki Bella, AAA Partnering With Charly Futbol for Special Jerseys
– In a clip from The Bellas Podcast, Artem Chigvintsev revealed his favorite memory with fiancée Nikki Bella:
– AAA is partnering with Charly Futbol for some Lucha-themed jerseys that will be worn by teams sponsored by Charly for the 2022 sason of Liga MX. You can check out some of the special jerseys for the new collaboration below:
Nos unimos a la pasión por el Pancracio junto con @CharlyFutbol ⚽️
Conoce los nuevos jerseys edición especial de los equipos de la @LigaBBVAMX #DelRingALaCancha pic.twitter.com/2WSk2BJrif
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 1, 2021
¡Querétaro está listo para luchar! 🔥
Cada detalle está hecho para demostrar que somos los más Gallos.
Adquiérelo en @CharlyFutbol.#DelRingALaCancha | #OrgulloDeGallo pic.twitter.com/TWXQV8cxQ6
— Gallos Blancos (@Club_Queretaro) December 1, 2021
¡30 Aniversario de la Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide! Nos ponemos en #ModoGuerrero⚔️ y con la identidad de Espíritu Guerrero traemos una nueva armadura para ir #DelRingALaLucha. 🔥👊
¡Adquiere tu jersey en @santosshopmx!
➡️ https://t.co/Ug2kvK6iQd pic.twitter.com/LAkpFHJHMI
— Club Santos (@ClubSantos) December 1, 2021
"Rey Xolo", el más joven y perro de todos 🐕
Su alma gobierna el Mictlán, porque Rey, Xolo hay uno 🔴⚫️
Jersey edición especial: @Xolos X @CharlyFutbol X @luchalibreaaa #DelRingALaCancha pic.twitter.com/oKDK5okhPy
— Xolos (@Xolos) December 1, 2021
