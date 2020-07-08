Various News: Asuka Looks At WWE Trading Cards, Ruby Riott Helps Animal Society, Classic Wrestling Game Available For Nintendo Switch

– Asuka has posted a new video to her official Youtube channel in which she looks at the Topps WWE trading cards.

– Ruby Riott has also posted a new video, episode 3 of her Hooligans series.

– Nintendo has announced that the classic SNES game Natsume Championship Wrestling will be available through the Switch Online game library on July 15. The game was released in 1994. It’s an American conversion of Zen Nippon Puroresu Sekai Saiky? Taggu Dasshu and used the license for All Japan Pro Wrestling.