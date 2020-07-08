wrestling / News
Various News: Asuka Looks At WWE Trading Cards, Ruby Riott Helps Animal Society, Classic Wrestling Game Available For Nintendo Switch
July 8, 2020 | Posted by
– Asuka has posted a new video to her official Youtube channel in which she looks at the Topps WWE trading cards.
– Ruby Riott has also posted a new video, episode 3 of her Hooligans series.
– Nintendo has announced that the classic SNES game Natsume Championship Wrestling will be available through the Switch Online game library on July 15. The game was released in 1994. It’s an American conversion of Zen Nippon Puroresu Sekai Saiky? Taggu Dasshu and used the license for All Japan Pro Wrestling.
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Reveals Two Ring Names She Considered Using in WWE Before Settling on ‘Becky Lynch’
- Note on AEW Dynamite DVR Numbers for Show that Drew Lowest Overnight Numbers to Date on TNT
- Ric Flair Says He Hasn’t Watched Much AEW, Would be for Anyone Reinventing the Four Horsemen
- CM Punk Throws out Ideas For Challengers to Cody’s TNT Championship, Tony Khan Comments