Various News: Athena Responds to Challenge From Red Velvet, Jim Ross Narrating Audiobook,
– ROH Women’s World Champion Athena recently got into it over social media with Red Velvet, responding to a recent video where Velvet called out Athena. Red Velvet initially wrote, “Next time we see yall, @AthenaPalmer_FG @BillieStarkz ITS ON SITE! Juicy Velvet is here to make a statement! Minions In The TRASH 🚮 @ringofhonor @amisylle”
Athena later responded to Velvet’s video, “@ringofhonor WOW, how classy… pandering for attention in swimsuits while calling out the champion that has beaten you both is making a bold statement. But here is an even bolder one …What I do to you next will be far worse than this! @amisylle @Thee_Red_Velvet With Love and Anger, Athena #ForeverROHChamp #MinionOverlord #ROHGateKeeper #FallenGoddess”
https://twitter.com/Thee_Red_Velvet/status/1790161332542771501
– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross’ new book, Business Is About To Pick Up, hit the shelves last week. PWInsider reports that Ross will also narrate the audiobook version of his new memoir.
